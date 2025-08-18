Pune Weather August 2025: Monsoon’s Relentless Downpour and Cooling Respite

August in Pune continued to live up to its monsoon reputation, delivering frequent rain showers and a noticeable dip in daytime temperatures. Residents experienced an average high of around 27 °C and lows near 22 °C, offering a welcome break from the peak summer heat of preceding months. Despite cloud cover dominating the skyline, the city still saw roughly 6.2 hours of sunshine each day on average.

Mid-Month Snapshot

On August 18, the India Meteorological Department station at Pune International Airport recorded a morning temperature of 23 °C, although it felt closer to 27 °C under high humidity. Showers intensified through the day, with heavy rain sweeping across the city – rainfall amounts exceeded 50 mm in some areas, and humidity hovered around 95% by evening. Streets turned slick and local streams swelled, prompting flash-flood advisories.

Monthly Averages and Rainfall Trends

Data compiled for August shows Pune endured rain on roughly half the days of the month, translating to about 10 wet spells and a total precipitation tally of nearly 224 mm (8.82 inches). Average relative humidity stood at 82%, and wind speeds peaked near 21 km/h during heavier downpours. The frequent overcast skies kept daytime highs from surpassing 28 °C, while nighttime lows rarely fell below 21 °C.

Impact on Daily Life

The persistent rainfall disrupted morning commutes, with localized waterlogging reported across low-lying neighborhoods. Truckers and suburban rail services operated under caution, while schools in rain-prone zones delayed assemblies to ensure student safety. Conversely, farmers in the outskirts welcomed the steady moisture, as reservoir levels in Khadakwasla and Panshet rose steadily, bolstering regional water security.

Forecast and Outlook

As August winds down, models suggest a tapering of heavy rains, giving way to lighter showers interspersed with cloudy intervals. Temperatures are expected to stabilize around an average of 26 °C during the day and 22 °C overnight, with humidity gradually decreasing into September. Residents should keep umbrellas handy but can anticipate fewer traffic snarls as water levels recede.

Monthly Metric Summary

Metric Value Avg High / Low 27 °C / 22 °C Rainy Days ~10 days (50% of month) Total Rainfall ~224 mm (8.82 in) Avg Humidity 82% Avg Sun Hours 6.2 hrs/day

What’s Next for Pune’s Monsoon

Looking ahead, meteorologists will be monitoring the progression of the monsoon trough as it shifts southeastward. Any lingering low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal could bring renewed rainfall in early September. City planners and residents alike should stay alert for sudden weather advisories, even as the monsoon gradually winds down.

Beyond the data, Pune’s August weather story is also one of adaptation – pavement vendors nod at overcast skies when stocking their carts, while morning joggers celebrate every break in the drizzle. As Pune transitions from its wettest month into the finale of monsoon, the rhythm of daily life continues to synchronize with the skies.